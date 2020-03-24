City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to reject any approach for star winger - PSG plotting £80 million deal

Harry Winters

Manchester City do not intend sell Riyad Mahrez in summer and will reject any approach for the winger, according to a report by the Sun.

It was understood that several clubs, in particular French champions PSG, would be interested in signing Mahrez this summer. PSG may be interested in City’s record signing if they were to lose Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, however according to the Sun’s report City will not considering selling Mahrez.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Algerian, who joined from Leicester City for a fee of £60 million, currently earns around £180,000 and is said to be willing to extend his contract with City; even though he signed his five year contract just 24 months ago.

A source at the Etihad told the Sun newspaper: "There is interest, but we have no intentions of letting Riyad go anywhere. He has told Pep he is very happy and finally feels he has found his place in the set-up despite being in and out the team. 

We are comfortable with it all and won't discuss another contract until next year at the very earliest.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola identifies Villarreal defender as a potential target - Man United and Barcelona also interested

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential target for the summer window.

Nathan Allen

Man City winger amongst the highest-paid players in the world - €33 million a year earnings

One Manchester City player is amongst France Footballs elite list of the highest paid footballers.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'remain interested' in Napoli midfielder - €100 million fee mentioned

Manchester City reportedly 'remain interested' in Napoli star Fabian Ruiz; but the owner has set a high valuation on the midfielder.

Nathan Allen

Man City’s interest in Brescia wonderkid ‘isn’t a secret’ – summer departure now ‘appears certain’

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has reportedly caught the eye of numerous big clubs including Manchester City, whose interest in the midfielder ‘isn’t a secret’.

Alex Farrell

Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

Manchester City are interested in PSG youngster Edouard Michut; but are facing fierce competition from Barcelona and Juventus.

DanielBower

New name emerges in Man City's hunt for centre-back - Man United also interested in next 'Nemanja Vidic'

Marseille defender Duje Ćaleta-Car has emerged as a target for Manchester City, but local rivals Manchester United are also interested in the Croatian.

markgough96

Barcelona 'strongly considering' a move for Man City centre-back

French defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly being monitored by Barcelona, who are showing great interest in signing the defender this summer.

Alex Farrell

Man City confident that Champions League ban will not lead to 'mass exodus'

Manchester City are confident that the recently imposed two-year Champions League ban will not lead to key players forcing moves away.

Danny Lardner

Premier League 'tentatively' scheduling a plan for games to happen in June

The Premier League are reportedly scheduling a plan for games to begin in June; but behind closed doors.

Danny Lardner

Man City set to sign highly-rated right-back - player to join in May 2021

Alianza Lima ‘jewel’ Kluiverth Aguilar is set to join Manchester City in May 2021, with the Blues agreeing a deal with the Peruvian side.

Alex Farrell