Man City to reject any approach for star winger - PSG plotting £80 million deal

Manchester City do not intend sell Riyad Mahrez in summer and will reject any approach for the winger, according to a report by the Sun.

It was understood that several clubs, in particular French champions PSG, would be interested in signing Mahrez this summer. PSG may be interested in City’s record signing if they were to lose Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, however according to the Sun’s report City will not considering selling Mahrez.

The Algerian, who joined from Leicester City for a fee of £60 million, currently earns around £180,000 and is said to be willing to extend his contract with City; even though he signed his five year contract just 24 months ago.

A source at the Etihad told the Sun newspaper: "There is interest, but we have no intentions of letting Riyad go anywhere. He has told Pep he is very happy and finally feels he has found his place in the set-up despite being in and out the team.

We are comfortable with it all and won't discuss another contract until next year at the very earliest.”

