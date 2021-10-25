Man City to Rival Barcelona For Liverpool Star - Club's Entry 'Diminishes' Catalan Sides Chances

Manchester City are to rival Barcelona for the signing of Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah, according to an emerging report.

Salah is the footballer on everyone's lips at the moment.

The Egyptian has scored 10 goals in his last 10 games across all competitions and is constantly in the conversation when people discuss who is currently the best player in the world.

Liverpool have a major issue, however. Mohamed Salah's contract expires at the end of next season and they have so far, despite intense and ongoing negotiations, failed to agree on an extension.

The player has openly expressed his desire to stay and the club want to tie him down, so the only logical thinking is that there are problems with negotiating a weekly salary.

According to an emerging report by El Nacional, Manchester City are set to rival La Liga giants Barcelona for the signing of Mohammed Salah.

Referencing the Catalan giants' attempts at signing the 29-year-old, the report claims that Manchester City's entry into the race significantly 'diminishes' Barcelona's attempts at bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Despite the previously mentioned public comments about Salah wanting to stay at Anfield, the report also says the forward has decided on a 'change of scene'.

Manchester City are in desperate need of a striker, so links to one of the best goalscorers in the world is not completely unfeasible.

Convincing Salah to leave Liverpool and join one of their nearest rivals would be the ultimate challenge, but it's one the club have gone through before when Raheem Sterling made the same switch in 2015.

