Man City to Rival Manchester United and Liverpool for Premier League Midfielder Next Summer - Current Club Hold £100M Valuation

Manchester City are set to be joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea next summer in a three-way pursuit of West Ham talent Declan Rice.

Pep Guardiola's side are expected to be in the hunt for a new defensive midfielder in the next 12 months, with Fernandinho set to leave the club upon the expiry of his one-year contract extension signed earlier in the summer.

However, one primary target - West Ham's Declan Rice, is also set to be chased by two other Premier League giants, who are likely to be a similar pursuit of a new star in the centre of the park.

The latest on the situation comes from Dean Jones of Eurosport, who shines some light on the respective pursuits from all three clubs including Manchester City - as part of a new Transfer Notebook edition this week.

According to the information of Jones at Eurosport, Declan Rice is expected to 'become the centre of a three-way tussle' next summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United 'rejoining' the race to sign the England international.

Along with the aforementioned Manchester-based clubs, it is also highlighted that Liverpool could look to get involved in a war for the player.

On the topic of Chelsea, who were seen as the most likely club to sign the player, Dean Jones writes that the player himself was open to returning to the club. But it was West Ham’s £100 million valuation and focus on Romelu Lukaku that took some attention away, while the London club also signed Saul Niguez - whom they have an option to complete on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

But on the subject of the three North-West clubs, Eurosport report that Declan Rice did have his 'mind open' to leaving London if 'the right opportunity arose', with Liverpool still potentially open to getting involved.

For Manchester City, they did not pursue a deal as they splashed £100 million on Jack Grealish, while rivals Manchester United reportedly 'decided against it' after learning of Rice's personal terms that would have to be added on top of a substantial transfer fee.

Perhaps as a more encouraging sign for potential suitors of the player, Jones indicates that the 22 year-old has 'lofty ambitions and expectations' and the ongoing season is 'highly likely' to be his final campaign at the London Stadium.

Manchester City may still look to stick with their existing options in defensive midfield beyond this season, with a clear first-team development path in place for rising young Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia and Rodri continuing rise as the go-to in the position.

However, too much pressure on the aforementioned Lavia and potential doubts over the capabilities of Rodri could lead club officials to the market - although priorities are likely to lie elsewhere, such as left-sided full-back and striker.

