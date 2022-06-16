Manchester City To Submit Their Opening Offer For Marc Cucurella
After plenty of speculation over Cucurella Manchester City will make their first offer of the window for the Spanish full-back to test Brighton's resolve.
He has been Pep Guardiola's main target to solve the left-back issue at Manchester City and the Champions are eager to get a deal done ready for pre-season.
According to Fabrizio Romano Manchester City have their opening proposal ready with the two sides set to be in advanced talks in the next few days.
He also said that Cucurella is still Manchester City's top target for left-back and that Pep Guardiola really wants him with the deal being a work in progress.
The Champions don't have a natural left-back with Joao Cancelo playing there all last season even though he is naturally a right-back.
Central defender Nathan Ake played there at times with midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko also filling in the role hence why a natural left-back has been on the shopping list for City this summer.
In the Premier League last season Cucurella played 35 games scoring one goal and getting one assist whilst contributing to eight clean sheets for Graham Potter's Brighton with The Seagulls finishing ninth in the table.
If City can get the deal done it is set to be a shrewd piece of business.
