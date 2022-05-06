Manchester City to Target New Central Midfielder in Summer Recruitment Drive

Ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, and alongside the club's ongoing pursuit to sign a new striker, a fresh report has now detailed Manchester City's desire to secure a central midfielder.

While Manchester City's drive to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer has been globally documented for several months, other areas of the pitch to be addressed have been few and far between.

However, following City's latest Champions League collapse - this time at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night, the club's desire to address a second area of Pep Guardiola's squad has come to light.

This comes in central midfield, where Manchester City are already expected to lose club captain Fernandinho this summer, when the Brazilian's current Etihad contract expires at the end of the ongoing season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto According to the information of Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Manchester City have a desire to recruit a new central midfielder, as part of their view to refreshing parts of Pep Guardiola’s squad this summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto In terms of the profile of central midfielder that Manchester City are looking to recruit in the summer months, MailSport report that club officials are looking towards a player who can operate in a 'reserved holding position' and in a 'more advanced role'. The report highlights Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong - a player that Manchester City could reignite their interest in, should Barcelona be forced to sell the 24-year-old due to financial constraints. IMAGO / NurPhoto

It is widely known that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the Netherlands international since his breakthrough years at Ajax, with the Etihad club showing a clear desire to sign the midfielder three years ago.

Ultimately however, it was the Camp Nou that became his new destination at the time - despite it being understood in various quarters that the player's family were already seeking places of residence in Manchester city centre.

While more is set to develop in the coming weeks in terms of areas of Manchester City's squad that could be analysed this summer, the focus for now remains securing and finalising the signing of Erling Haaland - who is expected to make the move to the Premier League via his £63 million release clause in his current Borussia Dortmund deal.

