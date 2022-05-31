Skip to main content

Manchester City Top Transfer Targets for Summer Transfer Window Following Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez Acquisitions Revealed

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton defender Marc Cucurella are believed to be top of Manchester City's wishlist for the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Manchester City have secured the arrivals of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and River Plate forward Julian Alvarez ahead of the upcoming campaign to strengthen Pep Guardiola's attacking outlets after Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres moved in Barcelona in the past 12 months.

Haaland completed his media duties and interviews at the City Football Academy last week and is set to become a Manchester City player on July 1 after the six-time Premier League champions confirmed his signing in early May for an initial transfer fee of £51 million.

Julian Alvarez is set to head to Manchester in the near future and is expected to join his new club for pre-season after recently netting six times in River Plate's 8-1 rout of Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores.

imago1012199815h

The Blues retained the Premier League title in scintillating fashion on the final day of the campaign last week as three goals in the space of six minutes helped complete an astonishing turnaround for Guardiola's men against Aston Villa to claim their fourth league crown in five seasons.

City are believed to be in the market for a left-back as well as a midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window, as they look to solve their ongoing issues on the left side of defence whilst hunting for a replacement for departing skipper Fernandinho.

Cucurella 2

Manchester City have been heavily linked with moves for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks.

According to a new report by Paul Hirst of The Times, Cucurella and Phillips are top of the Premier League champions' wishlist for the summer transfer window.

Phillips 2

Cucurella has spoken about interest from the Premier League champions recently whilst Phillips, who avoided relegation from the English top-flight with his boyhood club on the last day of the season, could also be on the move this summer.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed the upcoming window will open on June 10 2022 and will close at 23:00 BST on September 1 2022 - which is in line with other European leagues.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham as Manchester City look to tie down Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to fresh deals, with the attacking duo entering the final 12 months on their respective contracts at the Etihad Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan have also been linked with possible exits ahead of the upcoming campaign, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for the pair ahead of what could be a busy summer in east Manchester.

