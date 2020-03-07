Everton 'front of queue' to sign Man City centre-back - Leicester, Wolves and Newcastle also interested

A number of Premier League clubs are showing interest in signing Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to 90min.

Adarabioyo (22) has earned rave reviews throughout his season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he's become popular with the fans for his tough-tackling, composed style of play. He had previously made eight sporadic appearances for Manchester City's first team, after joining the club at the age of five.

Now, his impressive displays have reportedly attracted the attention of Leicester City, Burnley, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle and Southampton, as well as Championship side Leeds United. It is expected that Adarabioyo will be allowed to leave City permanently in the summer.

City are expected to demand a buy-back clause in any deal to sell Adarabioyo, which will have a rumoured initial price tag of £20m.

This is Adarabioyo's second Championship loan spell- he'd previously spent a season at West Bromwich Albion, but appeared in under half of their league matches.

