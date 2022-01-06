Man City 'Tracking' Premier League Winger Over Possible Swoop - Liverpool and Bayern Munich Also Interested

Manchester City are ‘tracking’ Leeds United’s talismanic winger Raphinha, alongside two other major European powerhouses, according to a new report from England.

With the fine vein of form the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have found themselves in at different points so far this season, Pep Guardiola has no cause for concern in the wide areas.

Add to that the record-breaking signing of Jack Grealish, who is only going to improve with time at the Etihad Stadium, and there is not a club in the Premier League with a better roster of wingers than Manchester City.

However, a new report by the Mirror this week has claimed that the Premier League champions are 'tracking’ Leeds United wideman, Raphinha.

It is worth noting that Manchester City are not the only club in the race for the silky Brazilian, with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich reported to be competing for his signature.

Further details state that as things stand, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are yet to receive any approaches for their talisman. In fact, Leeds are claimed to have ‘ruled out’ the idea of selling Raphinha this month and instead, ‘plan’ to hold a second round of contract negotiations to tie down the Seleção superstar until 2025.

The Mirror report that Leeds' Director of Football Victor Orta had ‘held’ two meetings with the player’s agent Deco before Christmas - and is said to have been ‘encouraged’ by the conversations.

While there is no denying Raphinha’s quality, bringing a marquee striker through the door at the Etihad Stadium is set to be Manchester City’s main priority heading into the upcoming summer transfer window, before they look to strengthen in other areas.

