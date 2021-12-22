Man City Transfer Now '99.9%' Complete - Announcement Over Deal 'Matter of Hours' Away

A transfer for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is now '99.9%' complete, according to emerging reports from Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

Discussions and media speculation over the future of the Spain international has been rife over the past few weeks, after it had emerged that Ferran Torres was open to the idea of moving to Barcelona.

The plan is seemingly simple from the part of the La Liga giants: The club and newly-appointed manager Xavi Hernandez want Torres to lead a new revolution at the club, and his versatility across the forward line is a huge temptation for the Camp Nou side.

Developments on Wednesday afternoon have now indicated that a transfer for Ferran Torres is close to completion, with one report going as far as saying that an official announcement of a deal is a 'matter of hours' away.

We start with the information of Sport, who report that Ferran Torres is now 'very close' to becoming Barcelona's first signing of the winter transfer window.

It is claimed that negotiations between both clubs are 'well advanced' and an announcement 'may arrive in the next few hours'. In terms of a transfer fee, Sport report that the final figure is 'much closer' to Barcelona's desired €45 million than the €75 million that Manchester City were seeking.

O the subject of the transfer fee, Toni Juanmarti reports that an agreement will be around €55 million. The final details are now being ironed out, including variables with differing achievability, and timing of payments.

Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo writes that an agreement between the two clubs is 'getting closer' after there had already been an agreement between Ferran Torres himself and Barcelona 'for weeks'.

From the part of Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo report that their 'optimism has grown in the last hours' and that there is now a 'practical certainty' that the signing is a reality. For Torres, the Manchester City winger is 'very aware of the latest talks' and everything indicates that 'there will be happy news for the Catalans'.

A similar line to all of the reports included here has been provided from Sky Sports' Matteo Moretto, who states that Torres to Barcelona is 'about to be completed', and an agreement is 'practically closed' with Manchester City.

From the viewpoint of Barcelona, Moretto states that a deal is now only 'a matter of days' away.

The final piece of information to have emerged almost simultaneously to the above claims comes via Gerard Romero, who provides a very simple line, stating that Ferran Torres to Barcelona is now '99.9%'.

For now, it's seemingly a waiting game to hear of the finalised transfer of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, and as the Spaniard is currently sidelined through injury, City fans may not have the opportunity to see their no.21 in action again for the club.

