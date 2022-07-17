Skip to main content

Manchester City Transfer Round-Up: Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap, Memphis Depay?

Manchester City are active in the transfer market at the moment, and have been since minute one when it opened. Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega have joined the club. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia have left, with Oleksandr Zinchenko set to join them soon.

We take a look at the latest City Transfer news below.

City

Manchester City's transfer window so far, apart from Kalvin Phillips

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is a main target for Manchester City.

Marc Cucurella is a main target for Manchester City.

Manchester City still have Cucurella as a main target according to Fabrizio Romano, and are expected to make a formal bid in the coming days. Cucurella is a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is set to join Arsenal.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap

Liam Delap is free to leave the club on loan this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liam Delap is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, with Southampton and Burnley interested. Delap may opt for Burnley, with the opportunity of more guaranteed game time likely to be the deciding factor.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is very close to joining Arsenal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is very close to joining Arsenal.

Very close to joining Arsenal. City and Arsenal have agreed a fee of £30million, and personal terms are moving extremely quickly. Likely to be a gunner soon.

Memphis Depay

Memphis

Could Manchester City swoop for Depay?

May be set to leave Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. Will only join a top club, will Manchester City swoop in for a cut price Memphis to replace Raheem Sterling?

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1013218717h (1)
News

Manchester City Pre-Season Tour: A Full Guide To The Fixtures

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1012635307h
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Memphis Depay Is Set To Leave Barcelona, Should Manchester City Sign The Dutch Striker?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Zinchenko x Grealish
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko Now Very Close To Agreement With Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1011829326h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Have Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella As Priority Target

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Bellingham BVB 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Hold Talks With Jude Bellingham's Representatives

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Talks Continue After Manchester City And Arsenal Agreed On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
imago0040724033h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United In Order To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
imago1001988655h
Transfer Rumours

Could Jude Bellingham Be An Option For Manchester City Next Season?

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago