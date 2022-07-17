Manchester City Transfer Round-Up: Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap, Memphis Depay?

Manchester City are active in the transfer market at the moment, and have been since minute one when it opened. Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega have joined the club. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia have left, with Oleksandr Zinchenko set to join them soon.

We take a look at the latest City Transfer news below.

Manchester City's transfer window so far, apart from Kalvin Phillips IMAGO / Sportimage

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is a main target for Manchester City.

Manchester City still have Cucurella as a main target according to Fabrizio Romano, and are expected to make a formal bid in the coming days. Cucurella is a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is set to join Arsenal.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap is free to leave the club on loan this summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liam Delap is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, with Southampton and Burnley interested. Delap may opt for Burnley, with the opportunity of more guaranteed game time likely to be the deciding factor.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is very close to joining Arsenal. IMAGO / Sportimage

Very close to joining Arsenal. City and Arsenal have agreed a fee of £30million, and personal terms are moving extremely quickly. Likely to be a gunner soon.

Memphis Depay

Could Manchester City swoop for Depay? IMAGO / Pro Shots

May be set to leave Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. Will only join a top club, will Manchester City swoop in for a cut price Memphis to replace Raheem Sterling?

