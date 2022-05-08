Skip to main content

Manchester City Transfer Target in House Hunt Fuelling Speculation Over Future This Summer

In a new claim on social media this week, it has been revealed that Paul Pogba could be on the search for a new house in Manchester, hinting towards his potential plans to sign for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the end of the ongoing season.

Earlier this week, Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail stunned many by breaking the story around Manchester City being interested in Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba’s signature this summer.

Martin Blackburn of the Sun added to the seemingly endless discourse around the potential shock transfer by revealing that Manchester City have been asked to kept informed around the Frenchman’s situation at Old Trafford.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had also claimed that Manchester City officials have ‘internally’ discussed the prospect of signing the 29-year old on a free transfer, following the expected expiry of his Manchester United contract.

Adding fuel to the flames surrounding a surprising transfer saga, The Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee has revealed information that would hint towards Paul Pogba planning for life on the blue side of Manchester.

I heard earlier today that (Paul) Pogba is looking at a new house in Manchester. I thought, ‘That’s weird, he’s surely not staying at (Manchester) United?’. Now I’m thinking, ‘That’s weird, why would he need to move house to join (Manchester) City?’. Funny old game,” he stated in a recent tweet.

While Sam Lee’s statement can be considered tongue-in-cheek, it is also interesting to remember that the French international’s contract expires this summer, which indicates that he has either agreed to signing a new deal at Manchester United or there is a lot more than what meets the eye when it comes to his links with Manchester City.

It has also been recently reported by Jason Burt of the Telegraph that ‘initial talks’ have already taken place to make the Manchester United academy graduate a Manchester City player during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It has also been mentioned that despite Pep Guardiola’s side showcasing their interest in the controversial move, Manchester City remain ‘cautious’ about the player’s current wages that could potentially destabilise the structure they have in place.

Ultimately, Paul Pogba could well have one eye on resurrecting his career by committing the cardinal sin of switching red for blue, as he plans to buy a house with Manchester City on his agenda next.

