Manchester City unsure about midfielder's future at the club - uncertainty beginning to 'disturb' the board

The continuous question marks surrounding Fernandinho's future at Manchester City are beginning to 'disturb' the board.

Fernandinho, who turns 36 in May, has less than six months left on his current deal at the Etihad, and has been linked with a move away from Manchester in the summer.

The Brazilian's agent has confirmed that his client isn't short of options should he refuse to sign a contract extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, the uncertainty surrounding the veteran midfielder's future is 'disturbing' the Manchester City hierarchy.

Despite the former-Shakhtar Donetsk man being in the twilight of his career, City boss Pep Guardiola remains optimistic about Fernandinho's role at the club in the future - recently heaping praise on the Brazilian following City's 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Though a host of European clubs are monitoring Fernandinho's situation, his agent, Giovanni Branchini, has hinted that the 35-year-old has held talks with his former club, Athletico Paranaense, regarding a potential re-union.

Whilst Branchini did mention the defensive midfielder’s ex-club Athletico by name, he by no means confirmed that Fernandinho is looking to leave Manchester in the coming window.

