Report: Manchester City's Valuation Of England Winger Raheem Sterling Revealed

Manchester City's valuation of Raheem Sterling has been revealed in a report from The Daily Mail. Sterling is set to leave City and has been consistently linked with a move to Chelsea. 

Sterling is heading into the final year of his contract and it seems the sky blues are keen to cash in on the England international. City have already signed Erling Haaland and look set to bring in both Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella, so the club need to raise funds in order to be compliant with financial fair play rules. 

Sterling England Cover

It appears City are willing to let the 27-year-old go this window and are opting to extend Riyad Mahrez' contract instead of Sterling's. The wingers desire to secure regular first team football ahead of the World Cup is also said to be a factor. 

Chelsea are believed to be the most interested club in securing Sterling's signature and a report has revealed how much they may need to pay for the England star. The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan has stated that City will be demanding around £55million for the England international. 

With Sterling heading into the last year of his contract and seeking guaranteed minutes, as well as City's need to generate revenue through player sales, a move away seems logical for both parties. Sterling will face much less competition at Stamford Bridge and the cityzens will get a sizeable fee for somebody heading into the last year of their contract. 

