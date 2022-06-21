Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City's €100million Valuation  Of Portugal Star Bernardo Silva Revealed Amid Barcelona Interest

Manchester City have set an incredibly high price tag for Bernardo Silva, it has been revealed. The news comes amid Barcelona's interest in the Portugal international. 

Barca's interest in the midfielder is well established, with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta even joking about the situation in a press conference with City manager Pep Guardiola recently. However, with Barca's current financial situation the question that remains is whether they can actually afford Silva. 

B Silva

The 27-year-old has spent half a decade in Manchester, having joined from French side AS Monaco in 2017. Silva's stay has been an incredibly successful one thus far, winning four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a further four League Cups. 

The midfielder was one of the sky blues' key players last campaign, playing 35 times in the Premier League and providing 12 goal contributions. However, rumours are surfacing that the Portugal man is ready for a new challenge, with Barcelona being his dream move. 

However, whether his dream club can fund the move is another issue entirely. Spanish journalists Albert Roge and Toni Juanmarti are both reporting that the starting price for Silva will be set at €100million. 

This could potentially price the Catalan giants out of a move for the midfielder, given Barca's financial problems and their struggle to register players as of late. The club have only recently being priced out of a move for Leeds United's Raphinha, as they were unable to reach the valuation of around £60million the Yorkshire club set.

Given that Silva has much more experience and pedigree than the Brazilian, Barca may be more willing to stretch themselves financially in order to secure the 27-year-old. However, before they can finance a move for the City man they will surely need to raise funds through player sales, so this transfer may hinge on Frenkie De-Jong's next move. 

