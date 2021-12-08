Man City Versatile Midfielder Linked With High-Profile Serie A Switch - New Investment Makes Move Financially Viable

Manchester City's versatile midfielder, who often operates at left-back for the club, Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly on the shortlist of one Serie A club Genoa.

The impressive Ukrainian international has been linked with a switch to Serie A's Genoa for several weeks now, and links to a January transfer are continuing to intensify within Italian press.

With Andriy Shevchenko taking over at Genoa - who currently sit 19th in Serie A - last month, a reunion between the Oleksandr Zinchenko and his compatriot has been reported frequently, after the pair worked in close quarters for the national side.

According to a new report by Genoa-based publication Pianeta Genoa, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness this week, a permanent move for Oleksandr Zinchenko to Genoa may be on the cards.

With a €28 million valuation from popular football website Transfermarkt, the report speculates on a switch to Italy in 2022, and claims that due to new investment at Genoa, a sizeable transfer fee would be no problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is currently second choice to Joao Cancelo in the left-back position at Manchester City. With just three starts in the Premier League this season, the Ukrainian international has struggled to displace his Portuguese counterpart.

In 2019, Oleksandr Zinchenko was rewarded with a fresh three-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium - running until the summer of 2024; acting as proof of just how highly the club valued one of their more underrated assets.

Zinchenko did in fact start as Manchester City’s left-back against Paris Saint-Germain in the first and second-leg of the 2020/21 Champions League semi-final, and subsequently the final against Chelsea.

The 24-year old’s versatile talents are certainly appreciated by key figures at the Etihad.

However, transfer speculation concerning Oleksandr Zinchenko is by no means new territory, after being strongly linked with moves to both Wolves and Newcastle in recent years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra