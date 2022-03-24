Skip to main content

Manchester City 'Very Optimistic' About Securing Erling Haaland's Signature With Finances in Place for Borussia Dortmund Forward's Arrival

Manchester City retain hopes of beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer, according to a new report.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that Manchester City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Haaland new 3

Though the Premier League champions are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports from Germany over the past week have suggested that the 21-year-old forward is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

According to Spanish journalist Quim Domènech Puigbó, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ‘very optimistic’ about securing Erling Haaland’s signature this summer.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

The Blues have the finances in place to seal a meg-deal for the young attacker and there is reportedly a growing belief at the Etihad Stadium that City will pull off the biggest capture of the summer transfer window.

It was reported recently that Haaland's camp are carrying out 'extensive due diligence' on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund star's career.

Haaland New

The forward - while yet to make a firm decision on his future - is keen to progress further in his career rather than option for the best financial offer on the table, though any deal for the striker is certain to cost an absolute fortune to the club who manage to secure his signature.

City have prepared a framework of a contract that will see Haaland join the Premier League's highest earners after previous reports suggesting he could even surpass the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo in wages should he choose a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Leeds-born forward's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for Haaland in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.

Amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst a series of top European sides, Manchester City have provided a clear career path for Haaland - who may seek a move to Spain at some point in the years to come should he head to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources close to Madrid disclosed last week that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover
Haaland New
Jesus vs Brentford Away
imago1010205083h
imago0029571008h
imago1010771693h
imago0007847231h
imago1001726215h
