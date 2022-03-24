Manchester City 'Very Optimistic' About Securing Erling Haaland's Signature With Finances in Place for Borussia Dortmund Forward's Arrival

Manchester City retain hopes of beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer, according to a new report.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that Manchester City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Leeds-born forward's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for Haaland in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.

Amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst a series of top European sides, Manchester City have provided a clear career path for Haaland - who may seek a move to Spain at some point in the years to come should he head to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom reportedly believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sources close to Madrid disclosed last week that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.

It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.

However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl recently rubbished such claims by stating that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future despite reports in recent weeks.

