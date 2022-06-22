Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Keen To Secure Starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants to bring Man City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis to his new club, it has been reported. A number of clubs are said to be interested in the centre back, but he is keen to link-up with Kompany. 

Harwood-Bellis has played under Kompany previously during his loan spell with Anderlecht, where the Belgian was manager. The 20-year-old spent half a season in Belgium before joining Stoke City on loan for the remainder of last season. 

Harwood-Bellis

The 20-year-old has just returned from international duty with England's under 21 side. The centre back continued to impress for the young three lions and was named captain in the games he played. 

The centre back is one of the many highly rated youngsters at City but is unlikely to push Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte or John Stones out of the team. Another loan spell away would seem to be the logical move for both parties. 

Football Insider are reporting that the 20-year-old is close to joining Burnley. The report states that Burnley are "in advanced talks" to secure a loan deal for the City man. 

Burnley have just lost Ben Mee and James Tarkowski is expected to join Everton, so signing a new centre back will be a priority for the Lancashire club. The move seems like a logical step for both parties, with Harwood-Bellis looking for regular game-time and Burnley in desperate need of a centre back. 

