Manchester City vs Bayern: Where To Watch and Team News

Manchester City and Bayern clash today at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, as both teams look to build fitness ahead of a grueling campaign in front of them. The game will be a chance for some City fans to see the new players in action again, as well as a few of their favourites from last season too.

Bayern won their last game against DC United, and City won theirs too. Both teams come into the game in fine form.

Jack Grealish in pre-season action. IMAGO / PA Images

Where to watch?

United Kingdom: The game can be watched on CITY+ in the UK. It will kick off at 12am (BST).

United States: The game will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+ and CITY+ in the States. Kick-off time in America will be 7pm (ET)

Germany: The game can only be watched on CITY+ in Germany, kick-off time will be 1am German time.

Leroy Sane is set to return for the first time to face City.

Team News

Manchester City are without Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden. Erling Haaland is set to make his debut as confirmed by Pep Guardiola today.

Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez are set to feature again, and new goalkeeper Stefan Ortega may get another chance to impress.

Jack Grealish will be eager to kick on, after an impressive first outing for the Blue's against Club America.

Bayern Munich will be hoping Matthijs De Ligt continues his goal scoring form after scoring on his debut against DC United.

Sadio Mane returns to face an old rival, and Leroy Sane will play Manchester City for the first time since he left the club.

Manchester City target Serge Gnabry is also set for some minutes.

Who will win between Bayern and Manchester City?

Read More Manchester City Coverage