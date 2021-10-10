    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Man City Want 'Guaranteed Replacement' For Star Forward Before Sanctioning High-Profile European Transfer

    Manchester City want a 'guaranteed replacement' lined up before sanctioning any move which would see Raheem Sterling join Barcelona in the coming months, according to a new report from Spain.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Sterling's links to Barcelona seem to be growing stronger and stronger by the day. 

    The England international has been in and out of the Manchester City side over the past year, and his future has been in question with just two years left on his current contract. 

    Amongst all the talk, Barcelona seems to have emerged as the most likely suitor for the 26-year-old. 

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    The Spanish giants are currently embroiled in a huge rebuilding phase - due mainly to the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG - but Raheem Sterling could be seen as a big player to drive the club forward and compete for major honours again. 

    The latest report from Spanish newspaper Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, claims that Raheem Sterling is 'attracted' to the idea of playing at the Camp Nou.

    They maintain, however, that the focus for Barcelona is to capture Raheem Sterling on a loan deal in the January transfer window, due to Manchester City's high asking price. 

    READ MORE: Man City's stance on a possible January transfer for Raheem Sterling

    READ MORE: Bundesliga left-back reveals reasons for rejecting Man City

    Barcelona has been 'fully informed' on the winger's situation and he is now seen as one of their 'priority options' in the transfer window.

    Sport caveat that information by saying that Manchester City would want to find a 'guaranteed replacement' for Sterling before sanctioning any potential transfer to Spain.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35182561
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Want 'Guaranteed Replacement' For Star Forward Before Sanctioning High-Profile European Transfer

    29 seconds ago
    sipa_35491980
    News

    Roy Keane Compares Man City Star To Legendary American Football Quarterback Tom Brady

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35492776
    News

    Phil Foden Stars for England, John Stones Makes Starting XI Return - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Four

    14 hours ago
    0_lavia
    News

    Plenty of Man City Fans Argue the Same Point Amid Claims of Raheem Sterling Replacement in January Transfer Window

    17 hours ago
    mm_251
    News

    Ferran Torres Admits One 'Downside' to Life at Man City and Living in Manchester

    18 hours ago
    sipa_34664675
    News

    "Best African Player In The World", "Absolutely Deserved" - Some Man City Fans React To Winger's Nomination For Ballon d'Or

    20 hours ago
    sipa_34658975
    News

    "This Sport is Finished", "I'll Nominate My Postman Then" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React to Surprise Nomination For 2021 Ballon d'Or

    21 hours ago
    sipa_33316670
    News

    Bundesliga Defender Reveals Approach From Man City - Doubts Over Game Time in Premier League Revealed

    22 hours ago