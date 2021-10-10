Man City Want 'Guaranteed Replacement' For Star Forward Before Sanctioning High-Profile European Transfer

Manchester City want a 'guaranteed replacement' lined up before sanctioning any move which would see Raheem Sterling join Barcelona in the coming months, according to a new report from Spain.

Sterling's links to Barcelona seem to be growing stronger and stronger by the day.

The England international has been in and out of the Manchester City side over the past year, and his future has been in question with just two years left on his current contract.

Amongst all the talk, Barcelona seems to have emerged as the most likely suitor for the 26-year-old.

The Spanish giants are currently embroiled in a huge rebuilding phase - due mainly to the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG - but Raheem Sterling could be seen as a big player to drive the club forward and compete for major honours again.

The latest report from Spanish newspaper Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, claims that Raheem Sterling is 'attracted' to the idea of playing at the Camp Nou.

They maintain, however, that the focus for Barcelona is to capture Raheem Sterling on a loan deal in the January transfer window, due to Manchester City's high asking price.

Barcelona has been 'fully informed' on the winger's situation and he is now seen as one of their 'priority options' in the transfer window.

Sport caveat that information by saying that Manchester City would want to find a 'guaranteed replacement' for Sterling before sanctioning any potential transfer to Spain.

