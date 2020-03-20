Manchester City 'want' high-profile Juventus star - Chelsea also interested

Manchester City 'want' to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but any potential bid could be rivalled by fellow Premier League side Chelsea, report Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Pjanic (29) is a player who is continually linked with City. Whether this reflects genuine interest in the Bosnian playmaker, that remains to be seen.

Corriere dello Sport say that City 'want' to sign the midfielder, but as Chelsea also 'like' the Pjanic they could rival any potential bid.

Should City make a move for Pjanic, it is possible that former player and club legend Edin Dzeko could help push his compatriot and former teammate at Roma in the direction of Pep Guardiola's side.

Pjanic's contract with Juventus runs until 2023, which means Juventus could still command a high fee for their player, even if he is approaching the twilight years of his career.

David Silva's exit would free up a space in the squad for a player of Pjanic's profile, but Guardiola has already explicitly ruled out signing a midfielder for that purpose - instead, academy star Phil Foden is set to be offered regular first-team opportunities in the Spaniard's absence.

