Manchester City 'Want to Buy' Brazilian Left-Back This Summer - Player's Contract Includes €25 Million Release Clause

After several seasons of implementing make-shift options in the position under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have seemingly identified a long-term solution for the left-back role, according to a new report from Italy.

On current form, Joao Cancelo has been the outstanding left-back in Europe this season.

The Portuguese international has never seemed out of place on the left side of defence, despite naturally operating on the opposite flank, and his remarkable displays have made him one of Manchester City’s stand-out players in the current campaign.

However, the ideal situation remains that Manchester City dip into the market for a natural left footer to occupy the role, while Joao Cancelo competes with Kyle Walker for the right-back position.

As per a new report by TuttoMercatoWeb, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Athletico Paranaense left-back, Abner Vinicius.

It has been further reported that the Premier League champions are ‘on his trail’ and ‘want to buy him in the summer’.

However, further details claim that the Brazilian club aim to ‘protect the player’ by trying to extend his contract beyond 2024, and increase his release clause, which is currently set at €25 million.

The 21-year old has been described as ‘one of the most interesting young Brazilians’ in the report and his talent is highly regarded in Italy, considering Inter Milan were previously linked with Vinicius.

With reported Manchester City transfer target Theo Hernandez looking set to extend his contract at AC Milan, the gifted Brazilian may well be on the club's radar as a potential incoming.

While some may scoff at the links due to the fact that Abner Vinicius is an unproven commodity at the highest level, Manchester City’s speculated interest could indicate that the youngster is destined for the top.

