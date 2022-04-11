Manchester City Want to 'Reformulate' Their Midfield With Key Target Already Identified and 'Contact' Made

Manchester City want to 'reformulate' their midfield this summer, with River Plate's Enzo Fernández on the club's list, according to an emerging report.

One of the main reasons Manchester City are still on the hunt for three major trophies this season is their imperious and technically flawless midfield.

From the guile and combative nature of Rodri and Fernandinho to the creative brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, the balance of the three in the centre of the park is close to perfect.

However, as we have seen with Yaya Toure and David Silva, times change and the stars of the present will eventually move on to pastures new - so the club will have to prepare for that change.

Club captain Fernandinho is 36 years of age and is into the final months of his contract, with German maestro Ilkay Gundogan edging closer to his final year too.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire According to The Citizens Brasil, City intends to 'reformulate' their midfield this summer, looking to sign two players in the position, with River Plate's Enzo Fernández on the list. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The Argentine is a promising up-and-coming outlet and is starting to make waves in his home country, attracting a few suitors from around Europe. IMAGO / PA Images Txiki Begiristain - City's Director of Football - has already contacted the representatives of Fernández and talks are still ongoing.



What is interesting to note about this report is that River Plate wants New York City forward, Valentín Castellanos - owned by the City Football Group (CFG) - plus cash in exchange for Fernández.

We have seen in the past how the CFG can help City capture some of the best emerging youth talents in the world.

Jack Harrison, now a regular starter for Leeds United in the Premier League, is just one example of this system bearing fruit for the Blues.

The 25-year-old spent a couple of pre-seasons with City before making a permanent move to Elland Road for £13 million - a deal that made a huge profit on the fee paid to take him from CFG sister club, New York City FC.

