Skip to main content

Manchester City Want to 'Reformulate' Their Midfield With Key Target Already Identified and 'Contact' Made

Manchester City want to 'reformulate' their midfield this summer, with River Plate's Enzo Fernández on the club's list, according to an emerging report.

One of the main reasons Manchester City are still on the hunt for three major trophies this season is their imperious and technically flawless midfield. 

From the guile and combative nature of Rodri and Fernandinho to the creative brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne, the balance of the three in the centre of the park is close to perfect.

However, as we have seen with Yaya Toure and David Silva, times change and the stars of the present will eventually move on to pastures new - so the club will have to prepare for that change. 

Club captain Fernandinho is 36 years of age and is into the final months of his contract, with German maestro Ilkay Gundogan edging closer to his final year too. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1009598242h

According to The Citizens Brasil, City intends to 'reformulate' their midfield this summer, looking to sign two players in the position, with River Plate's Enzo Fernández on the list.

imago1007377055h

The Argentine is a promising up-and-coming outlet and is starting to make waves in his home country, attracting a few suitors from around Europe.

imago0045914266h

Txiki Begiristain - City's Director of Football - has already contacted the representatives of Fernández and talks are still ongoing.

What is interesting to note about this report is that River Plate wants New York City forward, Valentín Castellanos - owned by the City Football Group (CFG) - plus cash in exchange for Fernández.

We have seen in the past how the CFG can help City capture some of the best emerging youth talents in the world.

Jack Harrison, now a regular starter for Leeds United in the Premier League, is just one example of this system bearing fruit for the Blues. 

The 25-year-old spent a couple of pre-seasons with City before making a permanent move to Elland Road for £13 million - a deal that made a huge profit on the fee paid to take him from CFG sister club, New York City FC.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011217525h
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Tribute to USA After World Cup Qualification

By Harry Siddall45 minutes ago
imago1006925389h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

By City Xtra1 hour ago
imago1011007402h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Manchester City Present €295M Financial Package to Erling Haaland

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011028702h
News

UEFA Order Partial Closure of Atletico Madrid Stadium for Manchester City Clash Following Incidents in Champions League First-Leg

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1010186364h
News

Manchester City Handed Major Injury Boost as Ruben Dias Returns to Training

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
imago1011236622h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Believes Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Was Not The Correct Scoreline Based on the Performance

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011236621h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits to Great Respect for Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Following Etihad Battle

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
KDB goal vs Liverpool Home
News

Fernandinho Warns Manchester City and Liverpool Could Dominate Premier League For 'MANY Seasons To Come'

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago