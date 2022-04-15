Manchester City Want to 'Stagger' Payments For Erling Haaland But Pay OVER £63 Million Release Clause

Manchester City is prepared to trigger Erling Haaland's release clause, but is reportedly keen on working a new deal to 'stagger' the payments.

It is no secret that Manchester City are hot on the trail of Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland, as the Premier League champions look to finally replace Sergio Aguero, who departed the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

With Agüero leaving as the club's all-time leading goal-scorer, the player incoming to takeover the centre-forward role will have big shoes to fill - but City feels Haaland is their man.

The 21-year-old has registered a staggering tally of 102 goal involvements in just 84 games for the Bundesliga club, and as a result, now finds himself to be the hottest commodity in Europe heading into the summer transfer market.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi Various reports this week have pointed to the fact that City are ready to activate Haaland's £63 million release clause in the summer. They will also reportedly offer him a salary on par with the current highest-paid player at the Etihad Stadium, Kevin De Bruyne.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi While City will are ready to pay the asking price for the striker, an exclusive report from 90min Football has revealed that they would prefer not to pay the transfer fee in one lump sum.



As per the information in the report, the Premier League club could offer Borussia Dortmund a deal in which they pay more than the £63 million asking fee, but will stagger the payments out over time.

The growing feeling around the situation is that Manchester City are in pole position to capture the Norway international's signature.

However, with Real Madrid as the other reported suitor, City will know that a club of their stature can not be ruled out if it comes down to a bidding war for one of Europe's top prospects.

Pep Guardiola has seen the successes of his false nine system over the past two years, but even he knows a clinical number nine would improve his teams' fortunes in front of goal tenfold.

