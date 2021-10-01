October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Man City 'Well Positioned' to Sign La Liga Star - Club Have Been Watching Player For 'A Long Time'

Manchester City have been scouting Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres 'for a long time', and are now 'well positioned' to recruit the Spain international, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Pep Guardiola's centre-back issues are long gone.

In the first six Premier League games of the ongoing season, Manchester City have only conceded a single goal, and that came on the opening weekend against Tottenham Hotspur and Son Heung-min.

A combination of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte has worked well for the reigning Premier League champions, and with John Stones and Nathan Aké only making the bench, Guardiola certainly has plenty of talent in reserve.

With such competition, there generally becomes a bit of unhappiness, and rumours arose this summer that the aforementioned Laporte had asked to leave the club in pursuit of more regular first-team football.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

That situation has prompted more reports to emerge concerning Manchester City's links to Villarreal's impressive central defensive talent, Pau Torres.

According to Marca, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness on Friday, Manchester City have been looking at the Spain international centre-back 'for a long time' and 'know everything' about him.

The report goes on to point out the club made 'direct contact' with Pau Torres' entourage last summer, and it has made Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain 'well positioned' to make a move, should the opportunity arise. 

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

A move for Pau Torres could however be dependent on Aymeric Laporte's situation.

If the Spain international still wants to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season, the 24-year-old could return to the club's radar, and funds may also become available through a potential sale of Laporte. 

Pau Torres notably rejected the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur in the recent summer transfer window and has stayed at Unai Emery's side to compete in the Champions League. 

However, if Pep Guardiola and Manchester City come knocking, it would likely be very hard for the Spaniard - and his current employers due to the financials potentially at stake - to say no.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35056937
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Well Positioned' to Sign La Liga Star - Club Have Been Watching Player For 'A Long Time'

32 seconds ago
sipa_35119359
News

Pep Guardiola Admits to Disadvantage That Man City Have Compared to Premier League Rivals

1 hour ago
sipa_35119359
News

"It's Perfect" - Man City Star Opens Up on Story Behind Significant Positional Change Under Pep Guardiola

1 hour ago
sipa_35282583
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Man City Admission Following PSG Defeat - Warning Sent to Liverpool Ahead of Anfield Showdown

2 hours ago
sipa_33156777
News

Bernardo Silva Sends Strong Message Ahead of Man City Showdown With Liverpool This Weekend

2 hours ago
Pep candid
News

Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Return of Fans at Anfield Following Man City's 4-1 Victory vs Liverpool Last Season

6 hours ago
sipa_32242665
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals 'Honour' For Man City to Compete With 'Legendary' Liverpool for Premier League Title

6 hours ago
sipa_34315040
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals He is "Happier Than Ever" With His Current Man City Squad Ahead of Liverpool Clash

6 hours ago