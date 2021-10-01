Man City 'Well Positioned' to Sign La Liga Star - Club Have Been Watching Player For 'A Long Time'

Manchester City have been scouting Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres 'for a long time', and are now 'well positioned' to recruit the Spain international, according to the latest reports.

Pep Guardiola's centre-back issues are long gone.

In the first six Premier League games of the ongoing season, Manchester City have only conceded a single goal, and that came on the opening weekend against Tottenham Hotspur and Son Heung-min.

A combination of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte has worked well for the reigning Premier League champions, and with John Stones and Nathan Aké only making the bench, Guardiola certainly has plenty of talent in reserve.

With such competition, there generally becomes a bit of unhappiness, and rumours arose this summer that the aforementioned Laporte had asked to leave the club in pursuit of more regular first-team football.

That situation has prompted more reports to emerge concerning Manchester City's links to Villarreal's impressive central defensive talent, Pau Torres.

According to Marca, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness on Friday, Manchester City have been looking at the Spain international centre-back 'for a long time' and 'know everything' about him.

The report goes on to point out the club made 'direct contact' with Pau Torres' entourage last summer, and it has made Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain 'well positioned' to make a move, should the opportunity arise.

A move for Pau Torres could however be dependent on Aymeric Laporte's situation.

If the Spain international still wants to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season, the 24-year-old could return to the club's radar, and funds may also become available through a potential sale of Laporte.

Pau Torres notably rejected the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur in the recent summer transfer window and has stayed at Unai Emery's side to compete in the Champions League.

However, if Pep Guardiola and Manchester City come knocking, it would likely be very hard for the Spaniard - and his current employers due to the financials potentially at stake - to say no.

