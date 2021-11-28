Man City Will 'Knock On the Door' of La Liga Club Regarding Star Forward - Erling Haaland Decision to Affect Interest

Manchester City will 'knock on the door' of Sevilla regarding star striker Youssef En Nesyri if they fail to land Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international is expected by many to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund next summer, largely owing to a release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

Despite strong interest from Chelsea last summer, Haaland remained in Germany and the current European Champions instead signed Romelu Lukaku. It was heavily reported at the time that Dortmund were commanding a mammoth fee.

This will not be the case in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the aforementioned release clause meaning it's likely to be a straight shootout between some European giants for his signature.

That would mean the potential destination would have to satisfy Haaland himself, and his super-agent Mino Raiola, someone Manchester City fans - and Pep Guardiola - will not have fond memories of.

If that move does not come to fruition, there has been a new name thrown into the mix.

According to Fichajes, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City could turn their attentions to Sevilla striker, Youssef En Nesyri if a deal for Haaland fails.

It's well known that City would like to bolster that position, and they have been 'knocking on the door' of the La Liga giants about the possibility of signing their star forward.

The Morrocan international has scored three goals in his first seven La Liga games this season and has looked a real threat operating as the number nine.

Whether City actually makes a move for the 24-year-old looks likely to depend on the availability of their other top striker targets.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra