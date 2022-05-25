Manchester City 'Willing' to Let Star Youngster Leave on Loan Next Season - Swansea and Huddersfield Interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'willing' to send youth product James McAtee on loan next season, with clubs such as Swansea City and Huddersfield Town interested in signing him on a temporary basis.

After Phil Foden’s rise as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, it looks like James McAtee is the next in line from the Manchester City academy to take the footballing world by storm.

Making five senior appearances for the Sky Blues this season, it’s clear to see that Pep Guardiola fancies the 19-year old as a future first-team player.

However, it seems as if the ‘Salford Silva’ will have to bide his time to become a regular fixture in the senior side, with an esteemed trio of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne currently comprising City’s array of attacking midfield options.

With 18 goals and seven assists to his name for the Elite Development Squad (EDS) this term, the Englishman was recognized as the Premier League 2 Player of the Season after an exceptional personal campaign.

However, it is also evident that the prodigious youngster’s incredible ceiling deems him far too naturally talented for youth football.

With City being at the pinnacle of world football, getting a taste of senior football by going on loan may be the best first step for McAtee to slowly, but surely be ready to represent his boyhood club one day.

Earlier this year, the Salford-born midfielder signed a contract extension with the club that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2026. From that commitment, it is clear the Etihad hierarchy believes McAtee has what it takes.

