    • December 2, 2021
    Man City 'Willing to Meet Asking Price' for Striker With 12 Goals in 15 Games - Club 'Back in the Race' With Juventus and Arsenal

    Manchester City are reportedly 'back in the race' for Fiorentina's impressive striker talent Dusan Vlahovic, with the Blues willing to meet the Serie A club's asking price.
    As the summer transfer window ticks ever closer, rumours regarding exactly who Manchester City will sign as their natural number nine to succeed Sergio Aguero are certain to intensify. 

    Since the deal to bring Harry Kane from Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium failed to materialise last summer, there have been two main targets reportedly on Pep Guardiola's wishlist - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland or Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

    The former has a release clause in his existing contract that becomes active in the summer of 2022, with a host of top European club's fighting for his signature and unsurprisingly willing to activate said clause. 

    The situation with Dusan Vlahovic is slightly different. The Serb's contract expires with Fiorentina next summer and he has repeatedly rejected contract extension offers from the Serie A side.

    That has subsequently opened the door for clubs to start thinking about making a move for the prolific striker - who has scored 12 goals in 15 league games so far this season.

    According to La Repubblica, as translated and relayed by Get Italian Football News, Manchester City are 'back in the race' for Dusan Vlahovic, and will be 'willing to meet' Fiorentina's asking price. 

    However, a move depends on Manchester City's own wishes, as to whether they really want the player over other options - namely the aforementioned Erling Haaland.

    The report also points out that the player himself wants a move to Juventus above all options - suggesting that the 21-year-old is enjoying life in Italy's top flight.

    Arsenal was another mentioned option for the youngster, but he remains 'unconvinced' by the project currently lead by Manchester City's former assistant manager, Mikel Arteta.

    Pep Guardiola also reportedly 'fell in love' with Dusan Vlahovic, once a deal for Harry Kane fell through during the summer of 2021, and wanted to sign the Fiorentina st last summer.

