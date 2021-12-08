Man City 'Willing' to Pay Eight-Figure Sum for International Midfielder - Club 'Tempted' by His Performances

Manchester City are reportedly 'willing' to shell out a significant eight-figure sum on one rising midfielder who is already representing his nation at international level.

The Premier League champions are known for their wide-ranging scouting network, working in conjunction with their parent company, the City Football Group.

Both the English top-flight side and the CFG are known to often be at the very forefront when it comes to scouting and identifying rising talents from all corners of the globe - as seen by their recent acquisition from South America in particular.

However, the latest information to emerge from Europe would suggest that either Manchester City or the City Football Group are open to making a significant investment for one Poland international midfielder.

This is according to the information of TVP Sport, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness this week, who claim that Manchester City have joined fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the chase for Pogoń Szczecin’s Kacper Kozłowski.

TVP Sport claim that Manchester City scouts have watched the 18-year-old 'several times' this season, and while Pogoń Szczecin themselves have not confirmed any intention of a bid or interest from the Premier League champions, they are 'affirmative' that a scouting process has taken place.

Such is the level of the interest from Manchester City that Sport Witness' translated report states that they are ‘tempted’ by Kacper Kozłowski's displays, and are willing to pay over €10 million for his services.

At present, it remains unclear whether this interest comes directly from Manchester City, or whether it is in fact from the City Football Group - who would then have an intention to loan out the talent to one of their many clubs within the portfolio.

It is often rare for a City Football Group signing to make the move to the very top of the chain and reach Manchester City, however Oleksandr Zinchenko has been the primary exemption to that rule in recent years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra