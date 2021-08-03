Man City Willing to Raise Offer for Harry Kane - Pep Guardiola Stance on Striker Pursuit Revealed

Manchester City are prepared to offer £130 million to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions saw a £100 million bid rejected for the England captain, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham ahead of the new campaign, after yet another frustrating campaign with the north Londoners.

It was reported recently that though City did not make a formal approach for the 28-year-old while he was on international duty with England, talks continued between the club and the forward's entourage behind the scenes during the European Championships.

Moreover, it was suggested that it would take an astonishing sum in the region of £150-160 million to convince Daniel Levy to sanction a sale for Kane, who has chosen the Etihad Stadium as his preferred destination.

As reported by Charlie Eccleshare and Sam Lee of The Athletic, City are ready to raise their offer for Kane to £130 million, as the Champions League finalists are determined to seal a deal for the striker before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Furthermore, it has been stated that though the club had a list of striking alternatives earlier in the year, City boss Pep Guardiola has no back-up option to Kane, with the Catalan having his heart set on having the Spurs talisman among his ranks in Manchester.

It was mentioned that previously Kane expressed his desire to sign for City while speaking to senior non-English player at the club prior to Monday, following which he failed to report for training at Tottenham, which has left massive question marks surrounding his future at his boyhood club.

Additionally, it has been stated that few figures at City became aware of Kane's intention to not play for or train with his current side again, with the marksman desperate for an exit.

It has emerged that Kane believes that he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs which should allow him to leave for the right price this summer, which has been ruled out by the Tottenham, as per sources close to the club.

Moreover, it has been said that City are 'really prepared' to get their man before the transfer window closes on August 31, with the Manchester outfit closing in on signing Kane's international teammate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

On the other hand, sources close to Tottenham have revealed that the club will not comment on Kane's no-show, as they consider it an 'internal matter', but it has been mentioned that the club have been left disappointed by the England captain's decision.

Tottenham are planning to hit Kane with a hefty fine should he fail to reports for training in the coming days, with less than two weeks before Nuno Espirito Santo's side feature in their opening-day league clash against City.

