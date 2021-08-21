Man City Winger Receives Approaches From Bundesliga and La Liga Clubs - Player 'Open' to Either of Two Options

Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie is the subject of 'many' approaches from some of Europe's leading clubs, just weeks after impressing under Pep Guardiola during pre-season.

The teenage forward scored a remarkable three goals in three first-team appearances during Pep Guardiola's side's preparations ahead of the new campaign, and made his competitive debut for the club in the Community Shield.

It now appears as though the impressive talents of the former Millwall academy prospect have not gone unnoticed, with clubs from Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's top-flight showing an interest in the player.

This is according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who explains the situation in further detail on social media.

According to the information Fabrizio Romano writing on his Facebook page, Samuel Edozie has received 'many approaches' in 'the last weeks' from a number of leading European clubs - all of whom are known to raise some of the finest talents the continent has seen in recent years.

Romano reports that Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest, while Valencia also want him - however, Manchester City are yet to make a decision on the player's future, but will decide 'soon', states the Italian journalist.

From the viewpoint of the young forward himself, Fabrizio Romano reports that Samuel Edozie is open to either staying at the City Football Academy and developing at Manchester City, or leaving the club should the right opportunity present itself.

No particular side has been decided upon by the player at this stage, despite the impressive standard of interest from Europe.

Edozie is among a long list of highly-regarded youth talents at the City Football Academy that are being kept under the watchful eye of first-team coaches, including the likes of Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, and James McAtee.

All of the players deemed to have a strong chance of breaking into the first-team will likely follow the same development path of Phil Foden - who, despite limited game time over two years ago, is now a crucial cog of Pep Guardiola's first-team.

