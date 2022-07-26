Manchester City Women Sign Kerstin Casparij From FC Twente

Manchester City Woman have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old right wing-back Kerstin Casparij from Eredivisie side FC Twente on a three-year deal.

Casparij has been at FC Twente for two years and has made the step up to the Women's Super League after being in the Dutch league for her whole career having previously played for Heerenveen and WV Alkmaar as well.

Kerstin Casparij on international duty IMAGO / Sportimage

She is also a Holland international having played for her country 13 times rising through the youth ranks before making her debut in 2021.

Speaking to the Manchester City website she spoke about her delight on joining saying: "I’m overjoyed, I have no words to describe how happy I am to be a Manchester City player and I can’t wait to play for this beautiful Club.

"I felt like the whole club is a family and the perfect fit for me, I immediately got such a good feeling about the place and it was a no brainer for me.

"Having players feeling at home at a club is a huge strength for a team and if you want to be competing and winning titles, you have to have that unity, so that was very important to me."

Casparij is one of six new summer signings so far as City's women look to strengthen and compete for the title.

Head Coach Gareth Taylor has spoke his newest recruit, he said: “Kerstin is a very gifted young player and we’re so pleased to have been able to add her to our ranks."

The Women's Super League kicks off at the start of September.

