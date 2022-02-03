Skip to main content

Manchester City Working 'Seriously and Intensely' on Signing of Star Forward - Club to 'Put More Money' on the Table Than Real Madrid

Manchester City are claimed to have been working 'seriously and intensely' in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a new report from Madrid.

Despite the January transfer window signing of River Plate's Julian Alvarez, Manchester City's desire to sign a top-level striker in the upcoming summer market is likely to be unchanged.

Pep Guardiola and his team of backroom staff have adjusted accordingly this season, following their failure to replace Sergio Aguero at the club via the lack of a breakthrough in prolonged and frustrating talks with Tottenham over Harry Kane.

However, their energy in regards to the pursuit of their new number one striker target has been highlighted in a new report from Madrid this week, largely due to the competition the Etihad club will likely face from Real Madrid for Haaland.

According to the information of Sergio Valentín of Libertad Digital, Manchester City have been 'working seriously and intensely' on the signing of Erling Haaland for 'a long time'.

Interestingly, and reportedly from the viewpoint of those at Real Madrid, there is a strong expectation that Manchester City 'will put more money' on the table for the Norwegian international than any of the other potential suitors for the player.

The financial strength of Manchester City in relation to their positioning in the race for Erling Haaland will likely come as no surprise, with many supporters expecting the club to provide the largest outlay they have available for a striker this summer.

Elsewhere in terms of striker options, the profiles of players who could come straight into the Manchester City squad and produce goals are few and far between, especially following the move of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January.

However, Manchester City will more than likely have a shortlist of alternative options in place ahead of the summer, and one should almost certainly not rule out Julian Alvarez as being on that list.

