Manchester City Working to Retain Services of Forward Amid Transfer Links to Tottenham and Arsenal

Manchester City are claimed to be 'working hard' to 'persuade' forward, Gabriel Jesus to sign a contract extension, after the Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a departure next season.

Even before the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, rumours started to circulate about Gabriel Jesus’ pending exit from Manchester City this summer.

However, the Brazilian international since reminded some of his biggest critics of just how valuable he can be during the business end of the season.

Scoring five goals in the remaining six games of Manchester City's Premier League season, Gabriel Jesus’ penchant for rising to the occasion played a vital role in the English giants ultimately retaining their league crown.

The 25-year old also came up trumps against top opposition during the latter stage of the campaign, scoring against the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, proving once again why he is one of the most dependable big-game players in the City squad.

As a result, it has been revealed that the seemingly outgoing forward may still have a future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to a report by Graeme Bailey of 90Min, Manchester City are 'working hard' to 'persuade' Gabriel Jesus to sign a long-term contract extension with the club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer 2023. While it has been stated that the signings of forwards such as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are bound to 'reduce' the former Palmeiras man's chances of staying at City, the club are 'keen' to convince him that his immediate future lies in the blue side of Manchester. Additionally, it has also been revealed that Pep Guardiola is the 'most committed' to ensuring Gabriel Jesus stays at the club, above the likes of superstars such as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez - whose deals are also set to run out next year.

However, Manchester City are claimed to be ‘fearful’ of the fact that Gabriel Jesus will reject the chance to sign a contract, with several top clubs in Europe chasing his signature next term.

With the Premier League champions having reportedly made it clear to the multi-functional forward that they are unwilling to let him go on a free transfer next season, this is a major factor behind why the club are ‘pushing hard’ to ensure the Copa America winner extends his contract in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus’ big-game temperament, incredible versatility, and tireless work-rate are all factors that may have tempted Manchester City to convince such a pivotal squad player to prolong his association with the club.

