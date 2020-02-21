City Xtra
Man City set to sign full-back - beating Barcelona and Arsenal to his signature

DanielBower

Reports from Brazil are claiming that Manchester City have secured the signing of young full-back Yan Couto, beating both Arsenal and Barcelona to his signature, according to Gazeta do Povo as relayed by Sport Witness. 

The club has reportedly reached an agreement for a transfer in the region of €6m, with the Brazilian side not due to receive a percentage of any future transfers. That is not to say that they will receive nothing from City in the future, as a further €6m in performance bonuses such as making appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Couto is still only 17 and will need to wait until he turns 18 before the move can be completed; with his birthday falling in June.

Gazeta do Povo also note that this sale will be the second biggest in the Cortiba’s history; with the first spot belonging to Rafinha when he left for FC Schalke 04 before winning numerous honours with Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Leicester City)

It's approaching the crunch time in Manchester City's season; and the first of some tough upcoming fixtures is Leicester City at the King Power. The Blues are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday, and with Real Madrid looming, Guardiola will want to keep the momentum going.

harryasiddall

by

Harry Siddall

The Big Match Preview: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After the no-thrills midweek defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, City face a much sterner test. Third plays second in the Premier League, as we travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

markgough96

‘We first have to see what is in the wallet’ - RB Leipzig manager discusses future of on-loan Man City defender

Manchester City’s full-back Angelino has made a strong start to his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, with manager Julian Nagelsmann heaping praise on the Spaniard.

markgough96

Man City star speaks out on speculation linking him to Real Madrid

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Guardiola’s men recorded a ninth consecutive victory over the West Ham United as City eased to a 2-0 victory in Manchester. Goals from Rodri just before half-time, and Kevin De Bruyne just after the break, capped what was a comfortable performance.

Brandon Evans

Man City pursuit of Serie A striker ‘serious’ - club preparing five year contract

Manchester City’s pursuit of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is ‘serious’, with the Premier League side preparing to offer Martinez a five-year deal worth up to €8m per season, claim FcInterNews as relayed by Sport Witness.

Nathan Allen

Man City interested in Bayern Munich star - swap deal possible

Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, according to The Sun.

Nathan Allen

Man City star commits future to club after two year European ban

Raheem Sterling has committed himself to Manchester City despite the recently announced two-year European ban, according to The Daily Mail.

Nathan Allen

Man City like Inter Milan star 'a lot' - potential swap deal being discussed

Manchester City reportedly like Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar ‘a lot’ - with the club having already made previous attempts to sign the centre-back, according to Calciomercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

DanielBower

Guardiola has 'no intention' of leaving Man City despite transfer ban

Pep Guardiola has no intention of leaving Manchester City early if their Champions League ban is upheld, according to Johnathan Smith from Goal.

Nathan Allen