Man City set to sign full-back - beating Barcelona and Arsenal to his signature

Reports from Brazil are claiming that Manchester City have secured the signing of young full-back Yan Couto, beating both Arsenal and Barcelona to his signature, according to Gazeta do Povo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The club has reportedly reached an agreement for a transfer in the region of €6m, with the Brazilian side not due to receive a percentage of any future transfers. That is not to say that they will receive nothing from City in the future, as a further €6m in performance bonuses such as making appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Couto is still only 17 and will need to wait until he turns 18 before the move can be completed; with his birthday falling in June.

Gazeta do Povo also note that this sale will be the second biggest in the Cortiba’s history; with the first spot belonging to Rafinha when he left for FC Schalke 04 before winning numerous honours with Bayern Munich.

