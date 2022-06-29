Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Starlet Yan Couto Wants To Leave The Club

Manchester City's young full back Yan Couto is seeking a move away from the club, according to reports in Brazil. The youngster has impressed in his loan spells abroad but is believed to want a permanent transfer away from his current employers. 

Couto joined the cityzens in 2020 from Brazilian side Coritiba, but is yet to play a senior game for the club. The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons away on loan at Girona and SC Braga respectively. 

Couto impressed for Braga last season, playing 28 times and earning himself a 'golden boy' nomination in the process. It is believed that the Brazilian's performances last season have attracted the interest of a number of clubs. 

City were thought to be keen on loaning the full back out again this season, however a report from Brazilian outlet Torcedores has stated Couto wants to leave the club this summer. According to the report the 20-year-old is "dissatisfied" after being loaned out for two consecutive seasons.

The report states that City have offered the youngster to Flamengo, after Couto made his intentions clear to the sky blues' sporting director Txiki Begiristain. However, it is unclear where the defender may end up as according to the report Fiorentina, Galatasaray, Getafe and Lille are all eyeing the 20-year-old. 

Despite the players feelings, City still have a strong hand in any negotiations with other clubs. Couto still has three years left on his current deal, meaning the cityzens are likely to demand a sizeable fee for the Brazilian. 

