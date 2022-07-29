Report: Manchester City Midifielder Yangel Herrera 'Close' To Joining Girona On Loan

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera is set to join fellow City Football Group club Girona on a season-long loan, according to reports.

Herrera joined Manchester City in 2017 but is yet to play a single game for the club, and likely never will. The 24-year-old has spent the last six seasons away on loan and is set to head out temporarily once again this campaign.

The defensive midfielder will most likely feel at home in Spain, having spent the last four seasons playing in La Liga.

Herrera was signed from Venezuelan club Atletico Venezuela and was immediately sent to City Football Group club New York City FC for two seasons. The midfielder has since spent the rest of his time in Spain, where he has been loaned out to several La Liga clubs.

The Venezuela man joined Huesca for half a season following the completion of the 2018 MLS season. He then spent two years at Granada where he arguably played his best football, and his most recent loan spell was with fellow La Liga club Espanyol last campaign.

It now appears the holding midfielder is set to spend another year in Spain. Mundo Deportivo journalist Nil Solà is reporting that Herrera is 'very close' to joining Girona in a one-year loan deal.

It is probable that this will be the last season Herrera will compete as a City 'player' as the 24-year-old has just two years left on his contract. The Sky Blues won't want to lose the midfielder without recouping a fee for his services, so it would seem likely he will leave on a permanent deal next season following the completion of his loan spell with Girona.

