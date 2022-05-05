Manchester City Youngster 'Prefers' Loan Move to European Giants - Club 'Keen' to Make Deal Happen

Savinho reportedly prefers a loan switch to PSV Eindhoven next season, with the Dutch giants also understood to be 'interested' in adding the Brazilian prodigy to their ranks on a temporary basis from Manchester City.

In March, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City had struck an agreement to complete the signing of Savinho from Atletico Mineiro for an initial fee believed to be in the region of €6.5 million.

While there is no denying that the winger is one of the most talented up-and-coming prospects to have emerged from the burgeoning Brazilian footballing circuit in recent memory, the question remains where his immediate future lies.

At the moment, it would be near-impossible for the 17-year-old to break into the senior City side.

IMAGO / Action Plus According to a report by Dutch daily De Telegraaf, as translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, Savinho is understood to prefer a loan move to PSV Eindhoven amongst an array of interested clubs. IMAGO / Action Plus Further details suggest that Roger Schmidt’s side are also said to be ‘interested’ in signing the prodigious forward on loan next season.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES PSV are claimed to have ‘scouted’ the youngster and are ‘pressing forward’ in their attempts to secure his temporary services in the upcoming summer.



However, the report also mentions that clubs such as Troyes and Lommel SK are also understood to be ‘keen’ on adding the youngster to their ranks in the upcoming campaign

These sides are believed to be at an ‘advantage’ due to being under the ownership of the City Football Group.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first instance in which talks of a loan have been put forth with regards to the tricky winger, with Brazilian outlet Torcedores previously stating that CFG-owned Troyes were the favourites to sign Savinho.

However, it was also revealed that City’s owners have mapped out the merits of a loan move to the Dutch top-flight in the near future, as Savinho could rapidly develop into a player ready for senior football if he experiences a stint in the Eredivisie.

Time will tell which club will be Savinho’s go-to loan destination, but it is likely that City will assist the highly-rated prospect in picking a side that will play a major role in his growth as a player.

