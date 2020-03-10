City Xtra
Man City 'considering' giving American goalkeeper a chance to earn starting spot

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are considering giving Zack Steffen a chance to earn a spot in their senior squad, according to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News. 

Steffen, who signed for City for £4.5m in July 2019, was immediately loaned to Bundesliga strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf. He played 17 times in the German first division this season before being ruled out with injury, but his newly-promoted side sit in the relegation zone with nine matches remaining. 

fbl-ger-bundesliga-dusseldorf-leipzig
(INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the poor form of his team, Steffen has reportedly impressed City staff, who are keen to take a look at him in training over the summer. One way or another, the backup goalkeeper slot will almost certainly have to be filled before the start of next season, with Claudio Bravo universally expected to leave. 

The 24-year-old American, who has a reputation for playing well with his feet, has earned rave reviews from Dusseldorf director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

fortuna-duesseldorf-v-rayo-vallecano-pre-season-friendly
(Andreas Schaad/Bongarts/Getty Images)

"Steffen has all the ingredients. He has a very clean goalkeeper technique. Good reactions, good hands, and demanding in the box. His distribution and game-opening make him a modern keeper. Looking at all of that, it is not a surprise that Manchester City went for Zack... Normally, we wouldn’t be able to get a keeper of that calibre on the open market.”

Steffen has made 17 caps for the US national team, having become first-choice while at Colombus Crew in the MLS. 

