Man City 'make plans' for Claudio Bravo replacement to rival Ederson next season

Manchester City manager is ready to 'give up' on deputy goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, and use Zack Steffen as Ederson's new rival between the posts, reports German media outlet Kicker as relayed by Sport Witness.

Bravo's contract expires in the summer, and City have no plans to extend the Chilian international's stay in Manchester. Although Bravo has impressed in the domestic cup competitions in recent seasons, his huge wages likely explain why City are happy to let the goalkeeper leave as a free agent.

(Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Kicker claim that Guardiola does not intend to dip into the transfer market to replace Bravo, but will instead turn to City's out-on-loan goalkeeper Steffen.

Steffen (24), has made a strong impression in the Bundesliga during his loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf this season. Recently, Bild even cited Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund as clubs contemplating a bid for Steffen.

(Photo by Thomas F. Starke/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The player's profile has been boosted by the consolidation of his status as the US national side's first choice goalkeeper this year.

Kicker's report, like the earlier one by Bild, claims that City intend to use Steffen as the new reserve goalkeeper, and will therefore resist any overtures from interested clubs.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra