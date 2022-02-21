Manchester City's Bernardo Silva 'Dreams' of Joining European Giants With Summer Exit Possible

Bernardo Silva is reportedly 'dreaming' of a move to European giants Real Madrid, as uncertainty over his Manchester City future continues to swirl.

The Portugal international had been tipped for an exit from the Etihad Stadium last summer, after falling out of love with the lifestyle on offer in Manchester, and the distance between himself and family.

However, after a deal failed to materialise, Bernardo Silva remained a part of Pep Guardiola's squad, and has since become one of the standout performers in Manchester City's title-chasing side.

While there have been reports over the possibility of a new contract for Bernardo Silva at Manchester City, the latest information to emerge from Europe suggests that he may still have his eye on a move to warmer shores.

According to the information of Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City in the upcoming summer transfer window, and is claimed to 'dream' of a switch to La Liga's Real Madrid.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester City would likely demand a blockbuster fee for a player who has become so integral to the system they implement, and while Real Madrid may have an attractive proposition on offer, finances remain at a premium.

The Covid-19 pandemic is still having a lasting effect on the finances available to many of Europe's top clubs, with more inventive ways of securing players such as cash-plus-personnel offers being utilised more often.

For the time being, Bernardo Silva is likely to be strongly targeted by Etihad officials for a new contract, and with the Portuguese midfielder's contract not expiring until 2025, some would argue there is no need for a rush to tie the player down to improved terms.

