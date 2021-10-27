Man City's January Transfer Plans Around Bernardo Silva Revealed Amid Future Uncertainty

A fresh report has provided an update on Manchester City's stance on allowing Bernardo Silva to potentially leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window - with the player believed to be seeking a move away.

Bernardo joined City in 2017 from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, and since joining the club has established himself as a very popular figure amongst the Etihad faithful.

Silva was notably a key member of the side that won back-to-back Premier League titles in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons and was also notably awarded the club’s Player of the Year award in the latter of those campaigns.

However, despite his success in the North-West, the Portuguese playmaker is believed to be intent on departing Manchester, and has requested to leave the club in the previous two summer transfer windows.

As Bernardo Silva’s desired move away from the club has not yet materialised, a new report has provided an update on the possibility of the Portugal international leaving Manchester City in the coming months.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

According to football Journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are unwilling to allow Bernardo Silva to depart the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Konur has reported that Pep Guardiola is understandably happy with the performances of Bernardo Silva and wants him to stay at Manchester City.

Furthermore, it is also noted that the reigning Premier League champions plan to reject any transfer offers for the Portuguese attacker in January - with previous reports suggesting that the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona may be interested.

READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

Despite Bernardo Silva’s well-known desire to leave the club, he has not allowed this ambition to affect his performances as the 27-year-old has arguably been one of the club’s strongest performers so far this season.

Owing to his performances, it is understandable why Pep Guardiola is strongly opposed to the prospect of one of his most reliable performers departing mid-season as the Catalan is determined to retain the Premier League title.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra