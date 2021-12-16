Manchester City's January Transfer Plans Revealed in New Report

Manchester City’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window have been detailed in a new report this week.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions are currently flying high at the summit of the top-flight table, sitting four points clear prior to Chelsea and Liverpool's next fixtures, after a 7-0 annihilation of Leeds United in midweek.

With many Manchester City fans and pundits alike predicting the club not to defend their crown after failing to sign a striker last summer, Pep Guardiola is silencing doubters by bossing opponents left, right and centre with a false nine system.

But as another transfer window edges ever closer for clubs across the globe, some have been wondering whether Manchester City officials may dip into the market to sign a forward for the second-half of the campaign.

As per a new report from the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, Manchester City are currently not expecting to do any business next month, apart from sorting out loans for young players who might benefit from more regular senior minutes.

The Sky Blues’ top targets are expected to not be made available by their current clubs to jump ship in the winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are in a Bundesliga title race with Bayern Munich with Erling Haaland leading the charge, Dusan Vlahovic’s talismanic performances have made Fiorentina a potential candidate to earn a Champions League spot for next season, and Harry Kane is firmly in Antonio Conte’s plans at Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City generally do not have a track record of doing business in January. The Catalan drills his instructions into his new signings all summer to ensure that they can gradually implement his tactical instructions on the pitch over the season.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are the exceptions to this rule - the former due to an agreement with Palmeiras in the previous summer of 2016, and the latter due to the club’s injury crisis at centre-back.

A striker remains Manchester City’s top priority, but next summer is when the business will likely click into gear.

