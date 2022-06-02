Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Attracting Loan Interest from French Giants

According to a new report from French media, Manchester City's incoming addition in the striker position Julian Alvarez is already attracting loan interest from one of France's premier clubs.

With around one month to go until Manchester City's players return for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 season, plenty of supporters already have their eyes on the new faces that could be arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

One such name is Argentina's latest attacking sensation, Julian Alvarez - whom Manchester City had initially agreed a deal with River Plate for back in the January transfer window.

After fulfilling the second-half of the season with his soon-to-be former club, Alvarez is set to join Pep Guardiola's squad earlier than expected, and join the pre-season preparations on the club's tour of the United States.

However, even prior to the player having any opportunity to show his abilities to both Guardiola and his Manchester City teammate, Julian Alvarez is already being linked with transfer interest from some of Europe's more prominent clubs.

IMAGO / Sportimage According to the information of Santi Aouna and Sébastien Denis of Footmercato, Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille and the club's president Pablo Longoria would like to loan Julian Alvarez for the 2022/23 season from Manchester City. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The report does however state that at this present moment, the French club only hold an interest in the player and no such offer has yet been made to the Premier League champions. The likely scenario is that Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City backroom staff will use pre-season as an opportunity to assess the talents and abilities of Julian Alvarez, before considering any offers from some of Europe's clubs. IMAGO / Photogamma

Alvarez knows that upon arriving at Manchester City this summer, he will have to compete for the leading striker position with Erling Haaland - whom the Premier League side have completed a deal for, with an initial transfer fee of £51 million attached.

That may mean Julian Alvarez may fancy his chances in one of the wider roles in Manchester City's front-three, however with rotation key to Pep Guardiola's system, the Argentine international is likely to get various chances in the striker role - should he remain at the club into the new season.

