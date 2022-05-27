Manchester City's Kayky Subject to Interest from European Giants as Talks Opened Over Summer Move

European giants Galatasaray have reportedly 'entered talks' to sign Manchester City's rising Brazilian talent, Kayky and along with South American talent Yangel Herrera on loan next season, with manager Domenec Torrent planning to use his 'close ties' with Pep Guardiola.

After making a switch from Brazilian giants Fluminense last summer, Kayky arrived to the blue side of Manchester with the huge reputation of the country’s next potential superstar in the making.

While the 18-year old has largely represented Manchester City's Under-23 side this term, it is a testament to his incredible ceiling that Pep Guardiola handed the youngster his debut in the FA Cup, as well as the Premier League, in 4-1 and 4-0 victories against Swindon and Norwich respectively.

Fellow South American talent Yangel Herrera is also regarded as one of the most gifted players that the continent has produced in the past couple of years.

However, unlike the young Kayky who has just embarked on his journey as a senior player, the 24-year old’s career has somewhat stagnated due to constant loan spells to New York City, Huesca, Granada and now Espanyol.

While the common denominator between both players being that they look miles away from becoming regular first-team players for Manchester City at this present moment in time, the prospect of game time elsewhere promises itself.

It is believed that the former New York City coach’s scouting team have identified the South American pair as ideal ‘targets’, after the club are said to have sat down with Torrent to discuss a ‘squad overhaul’ after an underwhelming campaign.

With Domenec Torrent known for playing a similar style of play to the Manchester City manager, a loan spell for Kayky and Yangel Herrera could do wonders for their careers.

