Man City's Plan for Harry Kane Pursuit THIS WEEK With Final Proposal Mooted

Manchester City will move again for Harry Kane this week, according to the latest information on the situation.

City’s appreciation for Harry Kane has been public knowledge throughout the summer, and the player himself is understood to be keen on a move to the North-West owing to a desire to work under Pep Guardiola and regularly challenge for trophies.

According to the latest information, Manchester City have launched several bids for the England captain, however each attempt to strike a deal with Spurs has been rebuffed by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy,

However, the Premier League champions remain interested in attaining Harry Kane’s services before the transfer window officially closes at the end of this month.

As reported by John Percy of The Telegraph, Manchester City are poised for a 'final move' to sign Harry Kane this week.

According to the report, the Premier League champions are set to table another bid for the England international this week, however it is noted that Daniel Levy is determined to avoid selling his prized asset - indicating that City officials face an uphill task regarding recruiting the striker.

Manchester City’s need to acquire a striker this summer has been widely noted by the club’s supporters and Kane is seen by most fans to be the ideal solution to the side’s noted struggles in front of goal.

Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season at the weekend as he was introduced in place of Son Heung-min late on in their 1-0 victory over Wolves, and the striker notably received a warm reception from the travelling Spurs fans.

However, the England captain is understood to have grown frustrated by the current situation and is likely to be displeased that he remains a Tottenham Hotspur player, and is hopeful of securing a move to Manchester City this week.

