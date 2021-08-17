Man City's Plans at Left-Back This Summer Revealed Amid Continued Benjamin Mendy Struggles

Manchester City have long been linked with the acquisition of a new left-back amid continued struggles in the position, and it has now been revealed what the club’s plans are for the left-flank.

For several years, Pep Guardiola’s side have often experienced issues at left-back, and the lack of a recognised – and consistent left-back - has repeatedly led to calls from the City faithful for investment.

The Catalan boss has utilised the likes of Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Benjamin Mendy in the role each to varying degrees of success, however, Pep's side are often seen to lack a genuine and reliable left-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – a player initially signed as an attacking midfielder – currently represents the side’s best option at left-back, and with Benjamin Mendy the only recognised player in that position, Manchester City fans have been clamouring for Guardiola to acquire a left-back to fix the issue.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, there have been more calls from fans for investment in another left-back following Benjamin Mendy's recent poor display against Tottenham.

Mendy’s latest poor performance further highlighted the club’s need to recruit a left-back, however the report notes that City will 'focus their efforts' in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window on signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Manchester City’s desperate need to recruit a striker is understandably seen as a more pressing matter, and it is understood that the club’s hierarchy are focused on attempting to acquire Kane before the transfer window closes in two weeks.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to reclaim his starting berth at left-back once the Ukrainian returns to full fitness, whilst Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy will also provide cover for the position.

City’s apparent need for a left-back has been a source of frustration for many fans of the club over several years, however according to the latest information, the club are unwilling to invest in a left-back this summer.

