Man City's Plans For The Number Ten Shirt Amid Harry Kane and Jack Grealish Transfer Rumours

Manchester City are keeping the spot for the number ten shirt open in the hope that the club will sign Harry Kane by the end of the month, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are determined to add the England captain to their ranks, and could have been given a boost in their pursuit, with Kane failing to report for Tottenham training since Monday.

Despite Kane publicly expressing his desire to leave previously, Daniel Levy has refused to sanction a sale for the forward, who believes he has a gentleman's agreement in his contract, which is set to run till 2024, that would allow him to leave for the right price ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

While City have been undeterred in their bid to convince Levy to lower his asking price for the 28-year-old, the Champions League finalists are close to making Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history, with the Birmingham side expected to accept a £100 million for their skipper this week.

According to Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, there are 'unconfirmed suggestions' that City will try and hold the number ten shirt, which was formerly worn by Sergio Agüero, in the hope that they will land Kane by the end of the month.

It has been confirmed previously that City had an initial £100 million for Kane offer rejected by Tottenham, with recent reports suggesting that the north Londoners would only consider selling their talisman if a bid in the region of £150-160 million is put on the table.

Moreover, it has been stated that the Etihad hierarchy are ready to raise their offer for Kane to £130 million, as Pep Guardiola is keen to work with the striker, who starred for the Three Lions in the knockout stages of the European Championships this summer.

It was previously thought that Kane would go on strike by refusing to train and play for Tottenham to force a move to City, but it has emerged that he will return to club training at Hotspur Way by the end of the week, which has produced yet another twist in one of the most interesting transfer sagas in recent times.

Moreover, Kane is reportedly prepared to do 'whatever it takes' to try and convince Levy to sell him to City before the window closes, though his actions have largely been questioned by pundits and the Tottenham faithful.

Further discussions between Kane and Levy about the former's future at the club are expected to be conducted should the striker return to pre-season training later this week, but with just over three weeks until the transfer window closes, an agreement between City and Tottenham needs to be reached upon quickly for Kane to get his desired move.

