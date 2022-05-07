Skip to main content

Manchester City’s Potential Contract Offer for Paul Pogba Revealed as Manchester United Exit Looms

Manchester City are 'willing' to offer Paul Pogba a four-year contract if he completes a free transfer from Manchester United this summer.

Last night, a flurry of reports suggested Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba, who is set to leave cross-town rivals Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

The French international - who was a United youth graduate - made a then-record £89 million transfer back to Old Trafford in 2016, but has really failed to make his mark on a struggling side.

Despite this, Pogba has enjoyed immense success with the French national team. He played a huge role in their 2018 World Cup success and recently picked up the second-ever Nations League trophy. 

The Mail's original report suggested that City are looking at Pogba on a list of candidates to replace club captain Fernandinho, who is leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer after nearly a decade of incredible service.

Today, the Guardian have furthered that report by suggesting the Blues are willing to offer the 29-year-old a four-year contract, with the option to extend his stay by a further year beyond that.

Pogba is reportedly earning £290,000 a week at United, but is set to walk away from the club this summer. 

Alongside City, only Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are noted as having the financial muscle to offer the midfielder a suitable financial package. 

Like previous reports have suggested, the reigning Premier League champions cannot offer Pogba anything until the season is complete, but it looks like there is serious interest from the blue side of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola reportedly requested a player capable of playing both roles in central midfield, with options in that area significantly dwindled by the departure of Fernandinho. 

Bernardo Silva's future at the club is still unclear after requesting to leave last summer, while Ilkay Gundogan's contract is set to expire next season - with no extension talks planned currently. 

On a free transfer, Pogba is an option City will be seriously considering to fill a massive void in the squad and the player himself could be tempted by the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola and challenging for major honours. 

