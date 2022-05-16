Raheem Sterling Ready to Join La Liga Giants Next Season

It has been revealed in a new report in recent days that Manchester City's attacking superstar Raheem Sterling is now 'ready' to join La Liga giants, FC Barcelona during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is no secret that despite Raheem Sterling’s rousing success at Manchester City over the past few years, he has always been intrigued by the prospect of playing in Spain's La Liga.

It looked like his dream could have become a reality last summer, as the England international was heavily speculated with a switch to Barcelona, after coming off the back of a spectacular personal European Championships campaign with England.

With the 27-year old’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, new details have emerged about the three-time Premier League champion heading to the La Liga giants next season.

IMAGO / News Images As per a report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min, Raheem Sterling is ‘ready’ to inform Manchester City about his desire to reciprocate Barcelona’s long-standing interest by joining the club in the summer. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Further details suggest that the former Liverpool winger is ‘intrigued and fascinated’ by the chance to play for Xavi’s side starting from the 2022/23 season. It has also been stated that Raheem Sterling and his advisors have planned talks with City at the end of the ongoing campaign. IMAGO / Action Plus

While Manchester City are believed to have prepared an excellent contractual package to convince Sterling to sign a contract extension, the latest report reiterates the fact that the ‘finances’ are not a ‘key’ factor that could convince the Englishman to commit his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, it has also been revealed that the guarantee of a ‘regular starting spot’ at Manchester City would be the best way to persuade the forward to sign on the dotted line, and Raheem Sterling has ‘no intention’ to extend his deal and spend a majority of his time at the club as a substitute.

With Raheem Sterling once again emerging as a key player for Pep Guardiola in Manchester City's end-of-season Premier League title charge, a twist could still be in the tale.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube