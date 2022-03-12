Manchester City's Stance on Erling Haaland Revealed Following £100M Deal Claims

Manchester City are still cautious about the possibility of securing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer despite recent suggestions that a £100 million deal is in place for the forward, according to sources close to the club.

The Sky Blues are the leading contenders to sign the 21-year-old forward from Borussia Dortmund subject to the activation of a £63 million release clause, with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst the interested parties.

It was reported recently that Manchester City have a blockbuster deal worth £100 million - including agent fees and a signing-on bonus - lined up for Erling Haaland, whose current deal at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2024.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Premier League champions are confident on agreeing a deal which will saw the Norway international line up for Pep Guardiola in Manchester next season with the possibility of Haaland moving on from City to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract.

IMAGO / Michael Weber Following the flurry of reports that have emerged surrounding Erling Haaland and a potential transfer to Manchester City in the summer, sources close to the club have relayed the club's stance on the ongoing speculation on their chances of landing the Leeds-born striker. IMAGO / Michael Weber As reported by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, City remain cautious about their chances of securing the signing of Haaland despite being the clear frontrunners in the race for the young marksman. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur The Etihad side were confident about brokering a deal for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane last summer, after the England international expressed a strong desire to leave north London and play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and challenge for major trophies.

City even had a deal agreed to sign Jorginho from Napoli for a fee in the region of £44 million in 2018 before Chelsea - who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Antonio Conte's managerial replacement ahead of the 2018/19 campaign - hijacked their pursuit of the Italian by offering an additional £10 million to the Serie A outfit.

It has been revealed that the Blues are ready to meet Borussia Dortmund's £63 million release clause plus the hefty agent fees and signing-on bonus - which will see the Premier League leaders splash out a sum reaching £100 million for Haaland's services.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.

